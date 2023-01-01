Menu
2022 Nissan Qashqai

14,452 KM

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2022 Nissan Qashqai

2022 Nissan Qashqai

S

2022 Nissan Qashqai

S

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

14,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9990395
  Stock #: TL5533
  VIN: JN1BJ1AWXNW475533

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # TL5533
  Mileage 14,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2022 Nissan Qashqai. Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors.

Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, TBD Axle Ratio.

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

