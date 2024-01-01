$45,698+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$45,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,899 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this dependable 2023 BMW X3. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Y-Spoke (Style 693), Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/50R19 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your BMW X3!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
