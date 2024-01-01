Menu
Youll have no regrets driving this dependable 2023 BMW X3. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Y-Spoke (Style 693), Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/50R19 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Stop By Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your BMW X3!

2023 BMW X3

Location

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
64,899KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UX53DP09P9R86188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,899 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this dependable 2023 BMW X3. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Y-Spoke (Style 693), Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 245/50R19 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Stop By Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your BMW X3!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

