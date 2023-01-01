Menu
2023 Hyundai Elantra

4,489 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
N Line Ultimate

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

4,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607802
  • Stock #: PA7301B
  • VIN: KMHLR4AF2PU465858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2023 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

SPACE BLACK, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: red stitching, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Glossy Black Machine Finished Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters and drive mode selection, Tires: P235/40R18 All-Season, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

