2023 Hyundai Elantra

$31,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 4 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10607802

10607802 Stock #: PA7301B

PA7301B VIN: KMHLR4AF2PU465858

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 4,489 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.