You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2023 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
MELANGE/LIGHT GREY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, CYBER GREY, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Dark Gray Machine Finished Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/45R17 All-Season.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

3,538 KM

$25,898

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/Two-Tone Interior

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury w/Two-Tone Interior

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$25,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,538KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4AG4PU612895

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS2895
  • Mileage 3,538 KM

You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2023 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
MELANGE/LIGHT GREY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, CYBER GREY, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Dark Gray Machine Finished Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/45R17 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$25,898

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2023 Hyundai Elantra