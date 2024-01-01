$25,898+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury w/Two-Tone Interior
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury w/Two-Tone Interior
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$25,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS2895
- Mileage 3,538 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2023 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
MELANGE/LIGHT GREY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, CYBER GREY, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Dark Gray Machine Finished Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/45R17 All-Season.
Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277