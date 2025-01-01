Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2023 Hyundai Kona. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ATLAS WHITE, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> For a must-own Hyundai Kona come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!</p>

2023 Hyundai KONA

70,880 KM

Details Description Features

$25,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
12141426

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Contact Seller

$25,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,880KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB9PU027538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2023 Hyundai Kona. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ATLAS WHITE, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Kona come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2020 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 85,149 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 28,044 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 18,747 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,898

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA