Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2023 Hyundai Kona. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>ECOTRONIC GREY, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Kona!</p>

2023 Hyundai KONA

54,419 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
12449062

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 12449062
  2. 12449062
  3. 12449062
  4. 12449062
  5. 12449062
  6. 12449062
  7. 12449062
  8. 12449062
  9. 12449062
  10. 12449062
  11. 12449062
Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,419KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB9PU035428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2023 Hyundai Kona. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
ECOTRONIC GREY, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.

Stop By Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Kona!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2021 Kia Soul LX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Kia Soul LX 53,479 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential 43,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package 29,459 KM $27,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2023 Hyundai KONA