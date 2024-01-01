Menu
<p> Youll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking-Automatic-Remote System. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>TWILIGHT BLACK, OBSIDIAN BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select (sport, comfort, eco) and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.</p>

VIN 5NMS5DAL2PH496424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,885 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking-Automatic-Remote System.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TWILIGHT BLACK, OBSIDIAN BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select (sport, comfort, eco) and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

