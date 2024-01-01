$37,698+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$37,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,885 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking-Automatic-Remote System.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TWILIGHT BLACK, OBSIDIAN BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select (sport, comfort, eco) and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season.
Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
