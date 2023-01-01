Menu
2023 Hyundai Venue

2,690 KM

902-894-4069

PREFERRED

2023 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

2,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9707416
  • Stock #: PL6270A
  • VIN: KMHRC8A35PU222229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,690 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Discover Kia

