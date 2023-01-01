Menu
2023 Kia Forte5

19,000 KM

Details Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Discover Kia

902-894-4069

GT

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

19,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10340232
  • Stock #: S7655
  • VIN: KNAF45A77P5157655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

