2023 Kia NIRO

49,862 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia NIRO

EX Premium

11987793

2023 Kia NIRO

EX Premium

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,862KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDCR3LE5P5082803

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # N201834A
  Mileage 49,862 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2023 Kia NIRO