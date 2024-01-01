$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
LX
2023 Kia Sportage
LX
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPUCAF6P7051110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
