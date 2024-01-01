$39,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2023 Nissan Rogue. Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Restricted Driving Mode.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 19 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
