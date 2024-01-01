Menu
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2023 Nissan Rogue. Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Restricted Driving Mode.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 19 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control.

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,110KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3DD4PW306015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2023 Nissan Rogue. Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Restricted Driving Mode.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 19 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control.

Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

