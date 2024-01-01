2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Menu
This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2023 Subaru Crosstrek. Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Centring Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 18 x 7 Aluminum Alloy -inc: Split 5-spoke, two-tone w/machined finish, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, hill start assist, X-MODE, hill descent control, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system (AWD), gear position display, lock-up torque converter, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, SI-DRIVE (2-mode) and shift lock, Tires: 225/55R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: advance automatic collision notification, enhanced roadside assistance, SOS emergency assistance, enhanced service appointment scheduler, concierge, stolen vehicle recovery/immobilizer, vehicle security alarm notification, boundary alert, curfew alert, speed alert, vehicle health, point of interests, remote horn and lights, remote door lock and unlock, remote engine start and stop and remote vehicle locator, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Visit Us Today
For a must-own Subaru Crosstrek come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

43,627 KM

$34,699

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
43,627KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTHNC8PH257802

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,627 KM

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2023 Subaru Crosstrek. Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Centring Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 18 x 7 Aluminum Alloy -inc: Split 5-spoke, two-tone w/machined finish, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, hill start assist, X-MODE, hill descent control, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system (AWD), gear position display, lock-up torque converter, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, SI-DRIVE (2-mode) and shift lock, Tires: 225/55R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: advance automatic collision notification, enhanced roadside assistance, SOS emergency assistance, enhanced service appointment scheduler, concierge, stolen vehicle recovery/immobilizer, vehicle security alarm notification, boundary alert, curfew alert, speed alert, vehicle health, point of interests, remote horn and lights, remote door lock and unlock, remote engine start and stop and remote vehicle locator, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Visit Us Today
For a must-own Subaru Crosstrek come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

