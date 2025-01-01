$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential
2024 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,257 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2024 Hyundai Kona. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ATLAS WHITE, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: shift-by-cable and drive mode select, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
Experience Hyundai
