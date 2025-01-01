Menu
<p> Youll have no regrets driving this reliable 2024 Hyundai Kona. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ATLAS WHITE, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: shift-by-cable and drive mode select, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.</p>

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
18,257KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8HACAB5RU132643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,257 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2024 Hyundai Kona. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ATLAS WHITE, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: shift-by-cable and drive mode select, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.

Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

