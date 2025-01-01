Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Kia Carnival

41,658 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Carnival

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12141438

2024 Kia Carnival

EX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,658KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDNC5H30R6338372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,658 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Discover Kia

Used 2024 Kia Carnival EX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2024 Kia Carnival EX 41,658 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2020 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 85,200 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Forte EX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2018 Kia Forte EX 118,442 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2024 Kia Carnival