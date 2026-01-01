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<span>The third-generation 2024 Nissan Rogue is a complete transformation, boasting enhanced architecture, increased space, advanced technology, heightened safety features, greater power, improved acceleration, and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. The turbocharged powerplant is wildly efficient: 6.7 L/100km on the highway is the official rating.</span> <span>The Rogue SV AWD exhibits a rugged yet stylish exterior. Remarkably well-equipped, it comes with heated seats and steering wheel, Rear Door Alert, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen, and high-tech gear like blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. The SV model elevates the experience further with ProPILOT Assist, a panoramic sunroof, proximity access, remote start, an 8-way power drivers seat, upgraded audio, roof rails, 18-inch alloys, and more.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. Its located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 1-902-892-6577.</span>

2024 Nissan Rogue

31,105 KM

Details Description Features

$29,716

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14525827

2024 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

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Contact Seller

$29,716

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
31,105KM
VIN JN8BT3BB0RW282543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,105 KM

Vehicle Description

The third-generation 2024 Nissan Rogue is a complete transformation, boasting enhanced architecture, increased space, advanced technology, heightened safety features, greater power, improved acceleration, and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. The turbocharged powerplant is wildly efficient: 6.7 L/100km on the highway is the official rating.




The Rogue SV AWD exhibits a rugged yet stylish exterior. Remarkably well-equipped, it comes with heated seats and steering wheel, Rear Door Alert, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen, and high-tech gear like blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. The SV model elevates the experience further with ProPILOT Assist, a panoramic sunroof, proximity access, remote start, an 8-way power driver's seat, upgraded audio, roof rails, 18-inch alloys, and more.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 1-902-892-6577.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

Call Dealer

902-892-XXXX

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902-892-6577

Alternate Numbers
855-781-7902
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$29,716

+ taxes & licensing>

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

902-892-6577

2024 Nissan Rogue