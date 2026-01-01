$29,716+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
2024 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
902-892-6577
$29,716
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,105KM
VIN JN8BT3BB0RW282543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,105 KM
Vehicle Description
The third-generation 2024 Nissan Rogue is a complete transformation, boasting enhanced architecture, increased space, advanced technology, heightened safety features, greater power, improved acceleration, and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. The turbocharged powerplant is wildly efficient: 6.7 L/100km on the highway is the official rating.
The Rogue SV AWD exhibits a rugged yet stylish exterior. Remarkably well-equipped, it comes with heated seats and steering wheel, Rear Door Alert, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen, and high-tech gear like blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. The SV model elevates the experience further with ProPILOT Assist, a panoramic sunroof, proximity access, remote start, an 8-way power driver's seat, upgraded audio, roof rails, 18-inch alloys, and more.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 1-902-892-6577.
The Rogue SV AWD exhibits a rugged yet stylish exterior. Remarkably well-equipped, it comes with heated seats and steering wheel, Rear Door Alert, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen, and high-tech gear like blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. The SV model elevates the experience further with ProPILOT Assist, a panoramic sunroof, proximity access, remote start, an 8-way power driver's seat, upgraded audio, roof rails, 18-inch alloys, and more.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 1-902-892-6577.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE 4X4 81,908 KM $25,955 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 31,105 KM $29,716 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla LE 45,000 KM $24,948 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
Call Dealer
902-892-XXXX(click to show)
902-892-6577
Alternate Numbers855-781-7902
$29,716
+ taxes & licensing>
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
902-892-6577
2024 Nissan Rogue