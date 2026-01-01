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<span>When you hear <em>Corolla</em>, you think of reliability, durability, and quality. Thats fair. But one word that isnt mentioned often enough is value. This 169-horsepower 2024 Toyota Corolla LE is a terrific deal, with great space, terrific fuel efficiency, and loads of key features. The list of standard equipment in the Corolla LE includes a big touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rearview camera, air conditioning, and LED headlights. Extras in the LE include heated front seats, blind spot monitoring, a bigger 8-inch screen, and automatic climate control.</span> <span>Theres also an array of advanced active safety tech as part of Toyota Safety Sense 2.0: pre-collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, high-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist and road edge detection, and auto high beams.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. Its located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 1-902-892-6577.</span>

2024 Toyota Corolla

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,948

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14525824

2024 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

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Contact Seller

$24,948

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,000KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE7RP166710

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 26-301A
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

When you hear Corolla, you think of reliability, durability, and quality. That's fair. But one word that isn't mentioned often enough is value. This 169-horsepower 2024 Toyota Corolla LE is a terrific deal, with great space, terrific fuel efficiency, and loads of key features. The list of standard equipment in the Corolla LE includes a big touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rearview camera, air conditioning, and LED headlights. Extras in the LE include heated front seats, blind spot monitoring, a bigger 8-inch screen, and automatic climate control.




There's also an array of advanced active safety tech as part of Toyota Safety Sense 2.0: pre-collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, high-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist and road edge detection, and auto high beams.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 1-902-892-6577.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

Call Dealer

902-892-XXXX

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902-892-6577

Alternate Numbers
855-781-7902
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$24,948

+ taxes & licensing>

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

902-892-6577

2024 Toyota Corolla