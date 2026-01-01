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2024 Toyota Corolla
LE
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
902-892-6577
$24,948
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
45,000KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE7RP166710
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 26-301A
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
When you hear Corolla, you think of reliability, durability, and quality. That's fair. But one word that isn't mentioned often enough is value. This 169-horsepower 2024 Toyota Corolla LE is a terrific deal, with great space, terrific fuel efficiency, and loads of key features. The list of standard equipment in the Corolla LE includes a big touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rearview camera, air conditioning, and LED headlights. Extras in the LE include heated front seats, blind spot monitoring, a bigger 8-inch screen, and automatic climate control.
There's also an array of advanced active safety tech as part of Toyota Safety Sense 2.0: pre-collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, high-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist and road edge detection, and auto high beams.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 1-902-892-6577.
There's also an array of advanced active safety tech as part of Toyota Safety Sense 2.0: pre-collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, high-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist and road edge detection, and auto high beams.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 1-902-892-6577.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
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Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
Call Dealer
902-892-XXXX(click to show)
902-892-6577
Alternate Numbers855-781-7902
$24,948
+ taxes & licensing>
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
902-892-6577
2024 Toyota Corolla