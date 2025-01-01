$37,998+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS6174
- Mileage 58,901 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Assist Blind Spot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Child Safety Locks.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Standard Suspension.
Stop By Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
902-569-2277