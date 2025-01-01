Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Assist Blind Spot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Child Safety Locks. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Standard Suspension.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.</p>

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

58,901 KM

Details Description Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
12449059

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 12449059
  2. 12449059
  3. 12449059
  4. 12449059
  5. 12449059
  6. 12449059
  7. 12449059
  8. 12449059
  9. 12449059
  10. 12449059
  11. 12449059
Contact Seller

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,901KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VVMB7AX8RM036174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS6174
  • Mileage 58,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Assist Blind Spot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Child Safety Locks.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Standard Suspension.

Stop By Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2021 Kia Soul LX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Kia Soul LX 53,479 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential 43,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package 29,459 KM $27,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan