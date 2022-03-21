$40,500+ tax & licensing
1973 Oldsmobile Cutlass
442
Location
10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
57,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8673536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
