1973 Oldsmobile Cutlass

57,000 KM

$40,500

+ tax & licensing
$40,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rocky Point Sales

902-954-1915

1973 Oldsmobile Cutlass

1973 Oldsmobile Cutlass

442

1973 Oldsmobile Cutlass

442

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

902-954-1915

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,500

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8673536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1973 Oldsmobile cutlass 442 was completely restored inside and out and under the hood car is in mint condition since restored only has 1500 miles on it

Rocky Point Sales

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

902-954-1915

