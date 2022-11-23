Menu
2005 Toyota Camry

301,500 KM

Details

$4,975

+ tax & licensing
$4,975

+ taxes & licensing

Rocky Point Sales

902-954-1915

2005 Toyota Camry

2005 Toyota Camry

LE

2005 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

902-954-1915

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,975

+ taxes & licensing

301,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9352975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 301,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Toyota Camry LECar is in good shape has been under coded quite a few times also has new front brakes new exhaust system with a one-year guarantee new inspection good till November 2023 comes with like new summer tires

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Rocky Point Sales

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

