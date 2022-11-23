$4,975+ tax & licensing
$4,975
+ taxes & licensing
Rocky Point Sales
902-954-1915
2005 Toyota Camry
2005 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Rocky Point Sales
10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0
902-954-1915
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,975
+ taxes & licensing
301,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9352975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 301,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Rocky Point Sales
10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0