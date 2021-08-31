Menu
2007 ARCTIC CAT 700

1,892 KM

Details Description

$7,250

+ tax & licensing
$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

Rocky Point Sales

902-954-1915

Location

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

902-954-1915

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

1,892KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7603087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange Metallic
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Atv is in perfect shape and evevything works has a warn winch,upseat,with side cmpartments,step pads for pasanger,front windshield,front and rear ptotector bumpers,Aluminum factory wheels and tires,high and low gears,ajustable shocks.

Rocky Point Sales

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

