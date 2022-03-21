Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Civic

237,353 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rocky Point Sales

902-954-1915

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L

Location

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

902-954-1915

  1. 1656089760
  2. 1656089760
  3. 1656089760
  4. 1656089760
  5. 1656089760
  6. 1656089760
  7. 1656089760
  8. 1656089760
  9. 1656089760
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

237,353KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,353 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Civic first owner and mechanic for nine years second owner young lady driver Maintenance done regularly on it so everything works on car even the ACAlso has brand new inspection sticker good till June 2023

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rocky Point Sales

2018 Cadillac Escala...
 49,939 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic
1973 Oldsmobile Cutl...
 57,000 MI
$40,500 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 214,900 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email Rocky Point Sales

Rocky Point Sales

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

Call Dealer

902-954-XXXX

(click to show)

902-954-1915

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory