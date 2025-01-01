Menu
<div>2010 Ford F150 super crew cab with lots of room 4 new snow tires all brakes all good all around motor vehicle inspection  just done good till November 2026 New rocker panels on it also, the four-wheel-drive works perfect</div>

2010 Ford F-150

269,300 KM

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

XLT

13196249

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

902-954-1915

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
269,300KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 269,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford F150 super crew cab with lots of room 4 new snow tires all brakes all good all around motor vehicle inspection  just done good till November 2026 New rocker panels on it also, the four-wheel-drive works perfect

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

