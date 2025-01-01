$6,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Ford F-150
XLT
2010 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Rocky Point Sales
10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0
902-954-1915
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
269,300KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gold
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 269,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Ford F150 super crew cab with lots of room 4 new snow tires all brakes all good all around motor vehicle inspection just done good till November 2026 New rocker panels on it also, the four-wheel-drive works perfect
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rocky Point Sales
2016 Audi Q3 Komfort 235,500 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
2003 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 135,262 MI SOLD
1975 Chevrolet SS Laguna type S-3 98,071 MI $CALL + tax & lic
Email Rocky Point Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rocky Point Sales
10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0
Call Dealer
902-954-XXXX(click to show)
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Rocky Point Sales
902-954-1915
2010 Ford F-150