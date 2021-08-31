Menu
2011 Honda Civic

257,600 KM

$4,650

+ tax & licensing
$4,650

+ taxes & licensing

Rocky Point Sales

902-954-1915

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

902-954-1915

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,650

+ taxes & licensing

257,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7859685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Civic sold with summer and winter tires has two brand new front axles that were replaced under a Honda recall clean car and real good on fuel mileage 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Rocky Point Sales

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

