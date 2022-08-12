Menu
2018 RAM 2500

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$61,950

+ tax & licensing
$61,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rocky Point Sales

902-954-1915

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

Laramie

2018 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

902-954-1915

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,950

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8977345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 dodge ram 2500 heavy duty Cummings turbo diesel with 125,000 km in perfect condition a highway truck ever been a work truck also will put new pictures when nice outside to take pictures

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Rocky Point Sales

Rocky Point Sales

10367 ROUTE 11, Saint Chrysostome, PE C0B 1Y0

902-954-1915

