2009 Honda Fit

LX

2009 Honda Fit

LX

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

$6,686

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4377303
  • Stock #: U2002A
  • VIN: JHMGE88599S809981
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
The Honda Fit accomplishes a rare feat among small cars: it feels downright special. The intelligence of its packaging, its fun-to-drive nature, and its pervasive sense of quality have always made the Fit an appealing ownership proposition.

The Fit\'s second-row Magic Seat gets it all started by flipping and folding and standing upright in whatever combination is right in the moment. Yet the Fit is so much more than a supremely spacious urban runabout: this Fit LX includes cruise control, keyless entry, air conditioning, and upgraded audio. Plus, the Fit\'s rated at 6.6 L/100km in highway driving.

Thank you for your interest in this Honda Fit located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses

