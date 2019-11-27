2009 Honda Fit

http://www.centennialhonda.com/occasion/Honda-Fit-2009-id7642316.html



The Honda Fit accomplishes a rare feat among small cars: it feels downright special. The intelligence of its packaging, its fun-to-drive nature, and its pervasive sense of quality have always made the Fit an appealing ownership proposition.



The Fit\'s second-row Magic Seat gets it all started by flipping and folding and standing upright in whatever combination is right in the moment. Yet the Fit is so much more than a supremely spacious urban runabout: this Fit LX includes cruise control, keyless entry, air conditioning, and upgraded audio. Plus, the Fit\'s rated at 6.6 L/100km in highway driving.



Thank you for your interest in this Honda Fit located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.