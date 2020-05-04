Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

855-602-1946

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,456KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959180
  • Stock #: 2736P
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H63BB502736
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Side-impact door beams
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • 2nd row outboard/3rd row middle lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Mirror(s)
  • Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Remote entry system
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
  • Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
  • Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Integrated glass antenna
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Roof Rails
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Tires - Rear On/Off Road
  • Tires - Front On/Off Road
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • PWR TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Door-pocket storage bins
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Front Suspension
Security
  • Security alarm system
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Additional Features
  • REAR CAMERA
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • 17" Alloy Wheels
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • coin holder
  • Direct ignition system
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Front splash guards
  • Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Dual pwr sliding doors
  • PWR TAILGATE
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • 2nd row integrated sunshades
  • A/T
  • Instrument panel-mounted shifter
  • Cargo area bag hooks
  • Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
  • Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • (15) cup holders
  • Active noise cancellation (ANC)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • P235/65TR17 all-season mud & snow tires
  • Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
  • Rear tinted glass
  • Black side sill garnish
  • Parking sensor system
  • 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed A/T
  • Cool Box
  • Front bag hook
  • XM radio w/90-day subscription
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
  • Active control engine mount system (ACM)
  • Front leather heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat, active head restraints
  • Utility tray
  • Flip-up trash bag ring
  • 8" i-MID w/selector knob
  • 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
  • Rear seat DVD entertainment system -inc: 9-inch display, remote, RCA video input, (2) headphone jacks, (2) wireless headsets w/surround sound
  • Front/second/third row floor mats
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
  • Instrumentation -inc: compass, outside temp display
  • Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
  • Pwr ventilated front disc brakes, solid rear disc brakes
  • Warning lights -inc: low-fuel, low-oil pressure, door/tailgate open, passenger-side airbag-off
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration, second row controls
  • Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat
  • Removable center console
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Fuel Capacity: 79.5L
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

