2011 Honda Odyssey

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Side-impact door beams
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
- Child-proof rear door locks
- Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
- Front Side Air Bag
- 2nd row outboard/3rd row middle lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Third Passenger Door
- Power Fourth Passenger Door
- Power Mirror(s)
- Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Compact Spare Tire
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Temporary spare tire
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Remote entry system
- HomeLink universal garage door opener
- Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
- Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Rear seat heater ducts
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Integrated glass antenna
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- V6 Cylinder Engine
- Exterior
-
- Rear Spoiler
- Roof Rails
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Tires - Rear On/Off Road
- Tires - Front On/Off Road
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- PWR TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF
- Rear Window Defroster
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Door-pocket storage bins
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Suspension
-
- Independent Front Suspension
- Security
-
- Security alarm system
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Additional Features
-
- REAR CAMERA
- Back-Up Camera
- Entertainment System
- 17" Alloy Wheels
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front stabilizer bar
- coin holder
- Direct ignition system
- Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
- Front splash guards
- Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
- Maintenance Minder system
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Dual pwr sliding doors
- PWR TAILGATE
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
- 2nd row integrated sunshades
- A/T
- Instrument panel-mounted shifter
- Cargo area bag hooks
- Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
- Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
- (15) cup holders
- Active noise cancellation (ANC)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- P235/65TR17 all-season mud & snow tires
- Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
- Rear tinted glass
- Black side sill garnish
- Parking sensor system
- 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system
- Gasoline Fuel
- 5-Speed A/T
- Cool Box
- Front bag hook
- XM radio w/90-day subscription
- Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
- Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
- Active control engine mount system (ACM)
- Front leather heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat, active head restraints
- Utility tray
- Flip-up trash bag ring
- 8" i-MID w/selector knob
- 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
- Rear seat DVD entertainment system -inc: 9-inch display, remote, RCA video input, (2) headphone jacks, (2) wireless headsets w/surround sound
- Front/second/third row floor mats
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
- Instrumentation -inc: compass, outside temp display
- Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
- Pwr ventilated front disc brakes, solid rear disc brakes
- Warning lights -inc: low-fuel, low-oil pressure, door/tailgate open, passenger-side airbag-off
- Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration, second row controls
- Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat
- Removable center console
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- Fuel Capacity: 79.5L
- Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.