2011 Toyota RAV4

160,393 KM

Details Features

$9,997

+ tax & licensing
$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

Summerside Toyota

855-602-1946

BASE

Location

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

855-602-1946

160,393KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5540970
  • Stock #: 6645U
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV9BW176645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,393 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Retained accessory pwr
Electric pwr steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Front & rear cup holders
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Door Map Pockets
Front centre console box
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
12V aux pwr outlet
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Digital clock
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Transmission oil cooler
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Rear window defroster w/timer
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Overhead sunglass storage
4-wheel drive
Map lamps
Rear door child safety locks
Front & rear splash guards
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
A/T
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Upper & lower glove boxes
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
Front seat-back pockets
Front seat mounted side airbags
High solar energy absorbing glass
Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
Roof rails & crossbars
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Dark silver brushed metallic trim
Anchor points for child seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Fuel Capacity: 60L
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Air conditioning -inc: dust & pollen deodourising air filter, rear seat heater ducts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summerside Toyota

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

855-602-1946

