2011 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Retained accessory pwr Electric pwr steering Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Front & rear cup holders Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Door Map Pockets Front centre console box Intermittent rear window wiper/washer 12V aux pwr outlet Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Digital clock Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD Transmission oil cooler Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Rear window defroster w/timer Tilt/telescopic steering column Front & rear stabilizer bars Overhead sunglass storage 4-wheel drive Map lamps Rear door child safety locks Front & rear splash guards Coat hooks Illuminated ignition key bezel Dual Vanity Mirrors Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel 3-point seat belts for all seating positions Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters Active front headrests w/whiplash protection A/T Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down Upper & lower glove boxes Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer Front seat-back pockets Front seat mounted side airbags High solar energy absorbing glass Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover Roof rails & crossbars Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags P225/65R17 all-season tires Dark silver brushed metallic trim Anchor points for child seats Conventional Spare Tire Fuel Capacity: 60L 4-Speed A/T Gasoline Fuel Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter HD battery, starter, alternator & heater Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Air conditioning -inc: dust & pollen deodourising air filter, rear seat heater ducts

