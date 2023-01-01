Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Fiat 500

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,498

+ taxes & licensing

Caseley Auto Sales

902-918-5600

Contact Seller
2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Pop

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Fiat 500

Pop

Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

  1. 1692812995
  2. 1692812995
  3. 1692812995
  4. 1692812995
  5. 1692812995
  6. 1692812995
  7. 1692812993
  8. 1692812994
  9. 1692812995
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,498

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334409
  • Stock #: 80
  • VIN: 3C3CFFCR3CT113381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$94/Week payments based on market value price of $10,498

Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.

Here to help get you driving.

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

New MVI / Oil Change

100+ Multipoint inspection

Short term ownership options

Affordable Payments

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Packages

LEATHER SUNROOF BOSE STEREO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Caseley Auto Sales

2012 Fiat 500 Pop
 132,000 KM
$10,498 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 136,454 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic

Email Caseley Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

Call Dealer

902-918-XXXX

(click to show)

902-918-5600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory