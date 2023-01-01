$10,498+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-918-5600
2012 Fiat 500
Pop
Location
Caseley Auto Sales
56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8
902-918-5600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,498
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10334409
- Stock #: 80
- VIN: 3C3CFFCR3CT113381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$94/Week payments based on market value price of $10,498
Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.
Here to help get you driving.
2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included
New MVI / Oil Change
100+ Multipoint inspection
Short term ownership options
Affordable Payments
*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.