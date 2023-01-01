2012 Fiat 500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,498 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10334409

10334409 Stock #: 80

80 VIN: 3C3CFFCR3CT113381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LEATHER SUNROOF BOSE STEREO Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

