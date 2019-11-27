Menu
2013 Honda Ridgeline

Touring 4WD

2013 Honda Ridgeline

Touring 4WD

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

$23,619

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,872KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4377300
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F50DB501278
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://www.centennialhonda.com/occasion/Honda-Ridgeline-2013-id7642317.html

The Honda Ridgeline\'s unique capabilities have always separated this pickup from other trucks. Capability is what the Ridgeline is all about. Except in this case, of course, where the 2013 Ridgeline Touring takes all of that capability and adds a lengthy list of upmarket features.

The Ridgeline\'s rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds and is rated for a 1,475-pound payload. The in-bed trunk can swallow 241 litres, and the dual-action tailgate makes it easy to access the entire bed.

The Ridgeline Touring is stuffed with premium features: leather seating, navigation, a sunroof, and a power-sliding rear window. There\'s also a 10-way power driver\'s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded 7-speaker audio with subwoofer and satellite radio compatibility, and heated front seats.

Thank you for your interest in this Honda Ridgeline located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Radio HD
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Système GPS
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses

