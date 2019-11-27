2013 Honda Ridgeline

http://www.centennialhonda.com/occasion/Honda-Ridgeline-2013-id7642317.html



The Honda Ridgeline\'s unique capabilities have always separated this pickup from other trucks. Capability is what the Ridgeline is all about. Except in this case, of course, where the 2013 Ridgeline Touring takes all of that capability and adds a lengthy list of upmarket features.



The Ridgeline\'s rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds and is rated for a 1,475-pound payload. The in-bed trunk can swallow 241 litres, and the dual-action tailgate makes it easy to access the entire bed.



The Ridgeline Touring is stuffed with premium features: leather seating, navigation, a sunroof, and a power-sliding rear window. There\'s also a 10-way power driver\'s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded 7-speaker audio with subwoofer and satellite radio compatibility, and heated front seats.



Thank you for your interest in this Honda Ridgeline located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI.

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatiseur automatique

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Toit ouvrant en verre

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Ouvre-porte de garage intégré

Intérieur en cuir

Changeur de CD au tableau de bord

Radio HD

4 Roues motrices

Crochet remorquage arrière

Système GPS

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses

