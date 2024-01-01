Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Accent

115,778 KM

Details Features

$3,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

Contact Seller

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,778KM
VIN KMHCT4AE4DU290341

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U2488A
  • Mileage 115,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Honda

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL PREMIUM AWD for sale in Summerside, PE
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL PREMIUM AWD 183,052 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic EX for sale in Summerside, PE
2022 Honda Civic EX 39,541 KM $28,323 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD for sale in Summerside, PE
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD 86,305 KM $42,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Centennial Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

Call Dealer

1-902-436-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-436-9158

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Accent