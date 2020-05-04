2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- LED Brake Lights
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Compact Spare Tire
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- (3) passenger assist grips
- Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
- Front seat mounted side impact airbags
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Exterior
-
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Roof rack side rails
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Roof mounted micro antenna
- Windows
-
- rear window defogger
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Suspension
-
- MacPherson strut front suspension
- Additional Features
-
- Turbocharged
- Energy-absorbing steering column
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Front active head restraints
- Trailer tow wiring
- Keyless Start
- Bluetooth Capability
- Shift interlock system
- REAR SUNSHADES
- 4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution
- Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
- Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
- 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
- Eco indicator
- Leather-wrapped black shift knob
- Cargo area under-floor storage
- Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
- Knee Air Bag
- Downhill brake control
- A/T
- Lockable cooled glove box
- Rear parking assist system
- P235/65R17 all season tires
- Dark grey body-side moulding
- Premium cut-pile carpeting
- Adjustable illumination level
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Solar front glass
- Bluetooth Connection
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- Chrome grille w/black surround
- Front & rear skid plates
- LED headlight accents
- Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting
- Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
- Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension
- Rear cargo screen
- Active ECO system
- Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
- All-wheel drive w/active corner control
- Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)
- Hillstart assist control
- Traction control system w/electronic stability control
- 2.0L DOHC CVVT I4 turbocharged engine
- Trailer pkg -inc: 3500lbs towing capacity
- Twin-tip exhaust pipes
- Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
- Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
- Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display
- Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
- 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
- Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
- Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
- Supervision cluster w/TFT LCD colour screen -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
- Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors
- 40/20/40 split-fold 2nd row heated reclining bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
- 17" Euroflange alloy wheels
- Fuel Capacity: 66L
- AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.