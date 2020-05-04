2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Driver Knee Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

LED Brake Lights

Child safety rear door locks

Front Side Air Bag

Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Pwr rack & pinion steering

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Compact Spare Tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire

(3) passenger assist grips

Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

3-point seatbelts for all seating positions

Front seat mounted side impact airbags

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Transmission Cooler

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Roof rack side rails Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Roof mounted micro antenna Windows rear window defogger

Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension

Additional Features Turbocharged

Energy-absorbing steering column

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Front active head restraints

Trailer tow wiring

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Capability

Shift interlock system

REAR SUNSHADES

4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution

Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes

Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts

2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer

Eco indicator

Leather-wrapped black shift knob

Cargo area under-floor storage

Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

Knee Air Bag

Downhill brake control

A/T

Lockable cooled glove box

Rear parking assist system

P235/65R17 all season tires

Dark grey body-side moulding

Premium cut-pile carpeting

Adjustable illumination level

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Solar front glass

Bluetooth Connection

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed A/T

Chrome grille w/black surround

Front & rear skid plates

LED headlight accents

Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting

Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter

Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension

Rear cargo screen

Active ECO system

Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks

All-wheel drive w/active corner control

Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)

Hillstart assist control

Traction control system w/electronic stability control

2.0L DOHC CVVT I4 turbocharged engine

Trailer pkg -inc: 3500lbs towing capacity

Twin-tip exhaust pipes

Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround

Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors

Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display

Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches

12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area

Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders

Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter

Supervision cluster w/TFT LCD colour screen -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock

Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors

40/20/40 split-fold 2nd row heated reclining bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests

17" Euroflange alloy wheels

Fuel Capacity: 66L

AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player

