2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

855-602-1946

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,226KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959186
  • Stock #: 6894U
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA4DG106894
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • LED Brake Lights
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
  • (3) passenger assist grips
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
  • Front seat mounted side impact airbags
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Roof rack side rails
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Roof mounted micro antenna
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Front active head restraints
  • Trailer tow wiring
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Capability
  • Shift interlock system
  • REAR SUNSHADES
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution
  • Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
  • Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
  • 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
  • Eco indicator
  • Leather-wrapped black shift knob
  • Cargo area under-floor storage
  • Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Downhill brake control
  • A/T
  • Lockable cooled glove box
  • Rear parking assist system
  • P235/65R17 all season tires
  • Dark grey body-side moulding
  • Premium cut-pile carpeting
  • Adjustable illumination level
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Solar front glass
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Chrome grille w/black surround
  • Front & rear skid plates
  • LED headlight accents
  • Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting
  • Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
  • Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension
  • Rear cargo screen
  • Active ECO system
  • Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
  • All-wheel drive w/active corner control
  • Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)
  • Hillstart assist control
  • Traction control system w/electronic stability control
  • 2.0L DOHC CVVT I4 turbocharged engine
  • Trailer pkg -inc: 3500lbs towing capacity
  • Twin-tip exhaust pipes
  • Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
  • Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
  • Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
  • 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
  • Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
  • Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
  • Supervision cluster w/TFT LCD colour screen -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
  • Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors
  • 40/20/40 split-fold 2nd row heated reclining bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
  • 17" Euroflange alloy wheels
  • Fuel Capacity: 66L
  • AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player

Summerside Toyota

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

