2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

136,454 KM

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Caseley Auto Sales

902-918-5600

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

136,454KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334397
  • Stock #: 74
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER360421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 136,454 KM

Vehicle Description

$136/Week payments based on market value price of $16,499

Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.

Here to help get you driving.

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

New MVI / Oil Change

100+ Multipoint inspection

Short term ownership options

Affordable Payments

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

