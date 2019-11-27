Menu
2014 Honda Civic

LX

2014 Honda Civic

LX

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

  1. 4377297
  2. 4377297
$12,602

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,423KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4377297
  • Stock #: 10328A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F49EH008435
Exterior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
There may be no car on the market more suitable for every one of us than the Honda Civic. The Canadian-made Civic was designed with the widest possible audience in mind.

It\'s fun to drive, spacious, fuel efficient, affordable, and nicely equipped. And because of Honda\'s reputation for building quality, long-lasting cars, the Civic\'s resale value is excellent. This low-mileage 2014 Honda Civic LX includes key features, too: heated front seats, Bluetooth, keyless entry, cruise control, and air conditioning.

Thank you for your interest in this Honda Civic located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

