$13,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD
Location
Centennial Honda
610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
1-902-436-9158
$13,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,263KM
VIN 2HKRM4H72EH102270
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Built in Canada by Canadians for Canadians, this 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L with RealTime all-wheel drive is a PEI favourite with top-notch space and value. Equipment levels in the EX-L are high, as well, with leather seating, a sunroof, and a 10-way power driver's seat. There's also dual-zone automatic climate control, 7-speaker audio with satellite radio compatibility, heated seats, cruise control, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera. Added bonus: the CR-V's economical, too. It's rated at 7.9 L/100km in highway driving.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
