Built in Canada by Canadians for Canadians, this 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L with RealTime all-wheel drive is a PEI favourite with top-notch space and value. Equipment levels in the EX-L are high, as well, with leather seating, a sunroof, and a 10-way power drivers seat. Theres also dual-zone automatic climate control, 7-speaker audio with satellite radio compatibility, heated seats, cruise control, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera. Added bonus: the CR-Vs economical, too. Its rated at 7.9 L/100km in highway driving. Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. Its located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-436-9158.

2014 Honda CR-V
$13,800
+ tax & licensing

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

Used
134,263KM
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Built in Canada by Canadians for Canadians, this 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L with RealTime all-wheel drive is a PEI favourite with top-notch space and value. Equipment levels in the EX-L are high, as well, with leather seating, a sunroof, and a 10-way power driver's seat. There's also dual-zone automatic climate control, 7-speaker audio with satellite radio compatibility, heated seats, cruise control, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera. Added bonus: the CR-V's economical, too. It's rated at 7.9 L/100km in highway driving.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-436-9158.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

