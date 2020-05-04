Menu
2014 Honda Pilot

2014 Honda Pilot

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

$20,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,363KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4953477
  • Stock #: 10416A
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H98EB502078
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Centennial s Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.

Immensely capable and comfortable, this 2014 Honda Pilot Touring with i-VTM4 all-wheel drive is the top-of-the-line model in the Pilot family. There\'s a 4,500-pound towing capacity, 8-passenger seating, 2,464 litres of total cargo capacity, 8 inches of ground clearance, and a whole lot of luxury and tech equipment.

That includes leather seating, navigation, 10-speaker audio with 5.1 surround sound, front and rear parking sensors along with a rearview camera, rear seat entertainment with a 9-inch display, heated front and second-row seats, a power tailgate, and a sunroof. There\'s a lot more, from the 10-way power driver\'s seat to the tri-zone automatic climate control, along with a power passenger seat, satellite radio compatibility, HomeLink, and integrated rear sunshades.

Thank you for your interest in this Honda Pilot located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Entreposage Média sur disque dur
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Radio HD
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses
  • Commande audio arrière
  • Système de divertissement vidéo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

