610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
1-902-436-9158
+ taxes & licensing
Centennial s Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.
Immensely capable and comfortable, this 2014 Honda Pilot Touring with i-VTM4 all-wheel drive is the top-of-the-line model in the Pilot family. There\'s a 4,500-pound towing capacity, 8-passenger seating, 2,464 litres of total cargo capacity, 8 inches of ground clearance, and a whole lot of luxury and tech equipment.
That includes leather seating, navigation, 10-speaker audio with 5.1 surround sound, front and rear parking sensors along with a rearview camera, rear seat entertainment with a 9-inch display, heated front and second-row seats, a power tailgate, and a sunroof. There\'s a lot more, from the 10-way power driver\'s seat to the tri-zone automatic climate control, along with a power passenger seat, satellite radio compatibility, HomeLink, and integrated rear sunshades.
Thank you for your interest in this Honda Pilot located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
