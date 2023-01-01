Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Elantra

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$84

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$84

+ taxes & licensing

Caseley Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

L

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

L

Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

  1. 1677089433
  2. 1677089434
  3. 1677089434
  4. 1677089434
  5. 1677089434
  6. 1677089433
  7. 1677089433
  8. 1677089432
  9. 1677089442
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9641986
  • Stock #: 26
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2EH527589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manual Transmission
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 26
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$84/Week payments based on market value price of $9,897

Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.

Here to help get you driving.

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

New MVI / Oil Change

100+ Multipoint inspection

Short term ownership options

Affordable Payments

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Caseley Auto Sales

2014 Hyundai Elantra L
 126,000 KM
$84 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 96,000 KM
$98 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento EX
 150,542 KM
$113.50 + tax & lic

Email Caseley Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory