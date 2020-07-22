2014 Toyota Corolla

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Tires - Front Performance
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEVII)
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver and passenger seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S)
