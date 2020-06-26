+ taxes & licensing
Centennial's Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.
Built right here in Canada, the Honda Civic has been Canada's most popular car for more than two decades. It's easy to understand why; the Civic has all of the core Honda qualities you expect: durability, quality, fun-to-drive, efficiency. And on top of all that, the number of features you get at a very affordable price point is hard to beat.
This stylish 2015 Civic EX Coupe includes a sunroof, a rearview camera, proximity access/pushbutton start, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth, and cruise control. Plus, the Civic's rated at a thrifty 6.1 L/100km in highway driving.
This Honda Civic includes Honda Plus Extended Warranty, 7 Years/160,000Kms: Exp. July 21, 2022.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
