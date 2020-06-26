Menu
$12,992

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

Contact Seller
COUPE EX

COUPE EX

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

$12,992

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,229KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5294453
  • Stock #: 10461A
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B5XFH003929
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5
Centennial's Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.




Built right here in Canada, the Honda Civic has been Canada's most popular car for more than two decades. It's easy to understand why; the Civic has all of the core Honda qualities you expect: durability, quality, fun-to-drive, efficiency. And on top of all that, the number of features you get at a very affordable price point is hard to beat.




This stylish 2015 Civic EX Coupe includes a sunroof, a rearview camera, proximity access/pushbutton start, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth, and cruise control. Plus, the Civic's rated at a thrifty 6.1 L/100km in highway driving.




This Honda Civic includes Honda Plus Extended Warranty, 7 Years/160,000Kms: Exp. July 21, 2022.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

