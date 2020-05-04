2015 Infiniti QX80

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- First Aid Kit
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Roof Rack
- Daytime Running Lights
- Luggage Rack
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Front fog lamps
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Rear Seat Audio Controls
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 8 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Suspension
-
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Back-Up Camera
- Cargo Net
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Entertainment System
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Keyless Start
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- Perimeter/approach lights
- 130 amp alternator
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Window Grid Diversity Antenna
- Electronic Transfer Case
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Sun/Moonroof
- Gasoline Fuel
- Fuel Capacity: 98L
- 7-Speed A/T
- FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Front Camera
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Valet Function
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Aluminum Spare Wheel
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Laminated Glass
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Regular Amplifier
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- 2.94 Axle Ratio
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
- 1 Skid Plate
- 98 L Fuel Tank
- Body-Coloured Splash Guards
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Right Side Camera
- Body-Coloured Fender Flares
- Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
- Left Side Camera
- GVWR: 3,402 kgs (7,500 lbs)
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim
- Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat, 8-way power passenger's seat and 2-way power lumbar support
- Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
- 110-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 1664# Maximum Payload
- Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG
- Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: Adaptive Shift Control (ASC), manual shift mode w/Downshift Rev Matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Voice Activation
- Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
- Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Harness and Hitch
- Requires Subscription
- Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
- Radio: Bose Cabin Surround Sound System -inc: digital 5.1 decoding, 15 speakers, AM/FM single in-dash CD/DVD player w/MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-sensitive volume control, streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, U...
