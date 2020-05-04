Menu
2015 Infiniti QX80

2015 Infiniti QX80

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

855-602-1946

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,448KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959189
  • Stock #: 1723N
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NC5F9371723
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • First Aid Kit
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Front fog lamps
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Net
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Keyless Start
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • 130 amp alternator
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED brakelights
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Fuel Capacity: 98L
  • 7-Speed A/T
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Front Camera
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Aluminum Spare Wheel
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Laminated Glass
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • 2.94 Axle Ratio
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • 1 Skid Plate
  • 98 L Fuel Tank
  • Body-Coloured Splash Guards
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Right Side Camera
  • Body-Coloured Fender Flares
  • Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
  • Left Side Camera
  • GVWR: 3,402 kgs (7,500 lbs)
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim
  • Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat, 8-way power passenger's seat and 2-way power lumbar support
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • 110-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 1664# Maximum Payload
  • Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG
  • Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: Adaptive Shift Control (ASC), manual shift mode w/Downshift Rev Matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Voice Activation
  • Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Harness and Hitch
  • Requires Subscription
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
  • Radio: Bose Cabin Surround Sound System -inc: digital 5.1 decoding, 15 speakers, AM/FM single in-dash CD/DVD player w/MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-sensitive volume control, streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, U...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summerside Toyota

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

