$16,850+ tax & licensing
902-918-5600
2015 Mazda MAZDA6
SKYACTIV
Location
Caseley Auto Sales
56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,850
- Listing ID: 10557351
- Stock #: 77
- VIN: JM1GJ1V59F1212064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,050 KM
Vehicle Description
$111/Week payments based on market value price of $16,850
Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.
Here to help get you driving.
2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included
New MVI / Oil Change
100+ Multipoint inspection
Short term ownership options
Affordable Payments
*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.
