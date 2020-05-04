Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

S

2015 Toyota Corolla

S

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

  1. 4953465
$11,583

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,681KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4953465
  • Stock #: 10215B
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9FC450553
Exterior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Centennials Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information

Built right here in Canada, the Toyota Corolla has a global reputation for top-notch durability. That\'s why it\'s one of the best-selling cars of all time. This 2015 Toyota Corolla includes a long list of upgrades: 6.1-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, 6-speaker audio, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and heated front sport seats. There\'s cruise control, Bluetooth, air conditioning, and keyless entry, as well.

Plus the Corolla\'s remarkably fuel efficient, at 6.1 L/100km in highway driving.

Thank you for your interest in this Toyota Corolla located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

