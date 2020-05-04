610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
1-902-436-9158
Centennials Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information
Built right here in Canada, the Toyota Corolla has a global reputation for top-notch durability. That\'s why it\'s one of the best-selling cars of all time. This 2015 Toyota Corolla includes a long list of upgrades: 6.1-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, 6-speaker audio, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and heated front sport seats. There\'s cruise control, Bluetooth, air conditioning, and keyless entry, as well.
Plus the Corolla\'s remarkably fuel efficient, at 6.1 L/100km in highway driving.
Thank you for your interest in this Toyota Corolla located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
