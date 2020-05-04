2015 Toyota Highlander

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

V6 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Keyless Start

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

150 amp alternator

Knee Air Bag

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed A/T

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Radio w/Clock

Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Wheels w/Machined Accents

Black Wheel Well Trim

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Generic Sun/Moonroof

72.5 L Fuel Tank

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

4.154 Axle Ratio

Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire

Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)

Passenger Seat

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver power lumbar support, 8-way power adjustable driver seat adjustments, power driver variable cushion length and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat adjustments

Fuel Capacity: 72.5L

Requires Subscription

Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder VVT DOHC -inc: Intelligence (VVT-i), Direct Ignition System (DIS), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating, Heavy Duty Battery, Starter, Alternator and Heater and Cooled Exhaust ...

Radio: AVN Premium Navigation -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice rec...

