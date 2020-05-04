Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

855-602-1946

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,452KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4959198
  • Stock #: 4740N
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH4FS214740
Exterior Colour
Gold
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Keyless Start
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Radio w/Clock
  • Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Wheels w/Machined Accents
  • Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • 72.5 L Fuel Tank
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • 4.154 Axle Ratio
  • Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
  • Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)
  • Passenger Seat
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver power lumbar support, 8-way power adjustable driver seat adjustments, power driver variable cushion length and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat adjustments
  • Fuel Capacity: 72.5L
  • Requires Subscription
  • Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder VVT DOHC -inc: Intelligence (VVT-i), Direct Ignition System (DIS), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating, Heavy Duty Battery, Starter, Alternator and Heater and Cooled Exhaust ...
  • Radio: AVN Premium Navigation -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice rec...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

