2015 Toyota Highlander

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Roof Rack
- Daytime Running Lights
- Luggage Rack
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- V6 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Keyless Start
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Window Grid Diversity Antenna
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- 150 amp alternator
- Knee Air Bag
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Radio w/Clock
- Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Wheels w/Machined Accents
- Black Wheel Well Trim
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- 72.5 L Fuel Tank
- Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
- 4.154 Axle Ratio
- Tires: P245/55R19 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
- Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- GVWR: 2,720 kgs (5,997 lbs)
- Passenger Seat
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver power lumbar support, 8-way power adjustable driver seat adjustments, power driver variable cushion length and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat adjustments
- Fuel Capacity: 72.5L
- Requires Subscription
- Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder VVT DOHC -inc: Intelligence (VVT-i), Direct Ignition System (DIS), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Tier 2 Bin 5 Emissions Rating, Heavy Duty Battery, Starter, Alternator and Heater and Cooled Exhaust ...
- Radio: AVN Premium Navigation -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice rec...
