2015 Toyota RAV4

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Steel spare wheel
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Additional Features
- Wheel Covers
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Monotone Paint
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Black rear bumper
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Knee Air Bag
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
- Bluetooth Connection
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Fuel Capacity: 60L
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Streaming Audio
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- 3.815 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,485 lbs)
- 899# Maximum Payload
- Tires: P225/65R17 AS -inc: compact spare tire
- Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 4 speakers and roof mounted antenna
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft and recline adjustments and driver cushion height
- Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
- 408kg Maximum Payload
- Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainless steel ...
