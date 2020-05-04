2015 Toyota RAV4

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels

Steel spare wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

glove box

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Monotone Paint

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Black rear bumper

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Knee Air Bag

Cloth Door Trim Insert

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents

Bluetooth Connection

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Fuel Capacity: 60L

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed A/T

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Way Passenger Seat

6-Way Driver Seat

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Streaming Audio

60 L Fuel Tank

3.815 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,485 lbs)

899# Maximum Payload

Tires: P225/65R17 AS -inc: compact spare tire

Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 4 speakers and roof mounted antenna

Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft and recline adjustments and driver cushion height

Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers

408kg Maximum Payload

Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainless steel ...

