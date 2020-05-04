610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
1-902-436-9158
+ taxes & licensing
http://www.centennialhonda.com/occasion/Ford-F150-2016-id7691278.html
Centennial\'s Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.
Absolutely loaded with premium upgrades, this nicely cared for 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat is very clearly the pick of the pre-owned pickup crop. Whether it\'s the heated/ventilated front seats, the panoramic sunroof, the 360° camera, Pro Trailer Backup Assist technology, or the torquey EcoBoost twin-turbo, there\'s so much about this truck that\'s bound to impress.
Leather seating with memory settings for the driver\'s power functions. Integrated remote start plus proximity access with pushbutton start. Remote release tailgate. Power-adjustable pedals. SYNC3 with navigation on an 8-inch touchscreen. Dual-zone automatic climate control. The list goes on and on and on.
This lifted F-150 also looks terrific, offers tons of space for the entire family, and includes a four-wheel-drive system with 4Hi, 4Lo, and 4Auto modes.
Thank you for your interest in this Ford F-150 located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4