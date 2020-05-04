Menu
2016 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 | Navi | Sunroof

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 | Navi | Sunroof

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

$38,872

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,135KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4953459
  • Stock #: U2014A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG4GFB38829
Exterior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Doors
4-door
Centennial\'s Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.

Absolutely loaded with premium upgrades, this nicely cared for 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat is very clearly the pick of the pre-owned pickup crop. Whether it\'s the heated/ventilated front seats, the panoramic sunroof, the 360° camera, Pro Trailer Backup Assist technology, or the torquey EcoBoost twin-turbo, there\'s so much about this truck that\'s bound to impress.

Leather seating with memory settings for the driver\'s power functions. Integrated remote start plus proximity access with pushbutton start. Remote release tailgate. Power-adjustable pedals. SYNC3 with navigation on an 8-inch touchscreen. Dual-zone automatic climate control. The list goes on and on and on.

This lifted F-150 also looks terrific, offers tons of space for the entire family, and includes a four-wheel-drive system with 4Hi, 4Lo, and 4Auto modes.

Thank you for your interest in this Ford F-150 located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Démarreur à distance
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Siège mémoire
  • Pédales ajustables

Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

