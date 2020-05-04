610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
1-902-436-9158
Centennial s Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.
What more can you ask for? The 2016 Honda Civic EX is such a well-rounded car, it\'s very easy to see why Canadians have made the Civic Canada\'s most popular car for 22 consecutive years.
Under the hood is a 158-horsepower engine with highway fuel economy of 5.8 L/100km. The Civic is fun to drive, but it\'s a penny-pincher, too. Inside, the Civic EX includes Honda Sensing technologies: adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, and more. There\'s also integrated remote start, proximity access/pushbutton start, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Honda\'s LaneWatch blind spot display.
And there\'s a lot more, including Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated front seats, 8-speaker audio, and a multi-angle rearview camera.
This car includes Honda Plus Extended Warranty: 6 Years/130,000Kms - Exp. November 18, 2022.
Thank you for your interest in this Honda Civic located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
