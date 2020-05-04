Menu
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

$16,326

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4953483
  • Stock #: 10550A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F70GH001786
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Centennial s Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.

What more can you ask for? The 2016 Honda Civic EX is such a well-rounded car, it\'s very easy to see why Canadians have made the Civic Canada\'s most popular car for 22 consecutive years.

Under the hood is a 158-horsepower engine with highway fuel economy of 5.8 L/100km. The Civic is fun to drive, but it\'s a penny-pincher, too. Inside, the Civic EX includes Honda Sensing technologies: adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, and more. There\'s also integrated remote start, proximity access/pushbutton start, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Honda\'s LaneWatch blind spot display.

And there\'s a lot more, including Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated front seats, 8-speaker audio, and a multi-angle rearview camera.

This car includes Honda Plus Extended Warranty: 6 Years/130,000Kms - Exp. November 18, 2022.

This car includes Honda Plus Extended Warranty: 6 Years/130,000Kms - Exp. November 18, 2022.
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu

