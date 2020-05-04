Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

$19,389

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,607KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4957011
  • Stock #: 10468A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H59GM112568
Doors
4-door
http://www.centennialhonda.com/occasion/Honda-HRV-2016-id7749639.html

Centennials Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information
Thank you for your interest in this Honda HR-V located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you – call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

