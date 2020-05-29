Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,882

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Kia

902-724-4542

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

902-724-4542

  1. 5185547
  2. 5185547
Contact Seller

$9,882

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,272KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5185547
  • Stock #: 7_<Ü
  • VIN: (Ð _<ÐNX÷Î|
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

**AS LOW AS $37 WEEKLY PLUS TAXES** | **FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALMOST ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS**, Spacious efficient affordable and nicely equipped this 2016 Kia Forte EX is a prime pre-owned choice. There are a lot of features including heated front seats UVO infotainment alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A backup camera auto-dimming rearview mirror and the optional 173-horsepower 2.0-liter engine are included as well. Thank you for your interest in this Kia Forte located at Centennial Kia of Summerside 670 Water Street Summerside PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1 (888) 710-1993.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Theft System
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Auto-On Headlights
Additional Features
  • Reverse Camera
  • Fabric seats
  • Audio Steering Controls
  • Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
  • Lateral airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Kia

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 107,984 KM
$15,418 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S ...
 99,181 KM
$14,927 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-1
 55,876 KM
$16,941 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Centennial Kia

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

Call Dealer

902-724-XXXX

(click to show)

902-724-4542

Alternate Numbers
888-710-1993
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory