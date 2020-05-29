+ taxes & licensing
670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1
**AS LOW AS $37 WEEKLY PLUS TAXES** | **FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALMOST ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS**, Spacious efficient affordable and nicely equipped this 2016 Kia Forte EX is a prime pre-owned choice. There are a lot of features including heated front seats UVO infotainment alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A backup camera auto-dimming rearview mirror and the optional 173-horsepower 2.0-liter engine are included as well. Thank you for your interest in this Kia Forte located at Centennial Kia of Summerside 670 Water Street Summerside PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1 (888) 710-1993.
