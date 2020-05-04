2016 Toyota Corolla

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Steel spare wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

glove box

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Coloured Grille Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

CVT Transmission

Outside temp gauge

80 amp alternator

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

Cloth Door Trim Insert

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Bluetooth Connection

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Fuel Capacity: 50L

Gasoline Fuel

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Analog Display

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

4-Way Passenger Seat

6-Way Driver Seat

50 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

4.76 Axle Ratio

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests

Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II)

Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.