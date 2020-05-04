Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

855-602-1946

  1. 4959210
  2. 4959210
  3. 4959210
  4. 4959210
  5. 4959210
  6. 4959210
  7. 4959210
  8. 4959210
  9. 4959210
  10. 4959210
  11. 4959210
  12. 4959210
  13. 4959210
  14. 4959210
  15. 4959210
  16. 4959210
Contact Seller

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,393KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4959210
  • Stock #: 5358N
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9GC715358
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Steel spare wheel
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Coloured Grille
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • CVT Transmission
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 80 amp alternator
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Fuel Capacity: 50L
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Analog Display
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • 4.76 Axle Ratio
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
  • Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II)
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summerside Toyota

2015 Toyota Corolla CE
 109,123 KM
$11,997 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE
 64,197 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla LE
 77,887 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Summerside Toyota

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-602-XXXX

(click to show)

855-602-1946

Send A Message