2016 Toyota Corolla

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Stability Control Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers

Fabric seats

Audio Steering Controls

Passenger illuminated vanity mirror

Lateral airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.